STC partnering up with Metro McAllen for new transit academy

In an effort to reduce the shortage of bus drivers, South Texas College is teaming up with Metro McAllen for a transit academy.

“This program was established due to the need and high demand for these high paying jobs, and most importantly to address the needs of the community,” STC President Ricardo Solis said.

McAllen donated a bus to STC to train and license more bus drivers in the next year.

The transit industry has been struggling to attract and retain drivers throughout the country. McAllen Transit Director Mario Delgado said this isn’t a new problem.

“Even before the pandemic, it was a struggle to find drivers — qualified drivers,” Delgado said. “And the pool of drivers is small, and so being able to get them on board is difficult.”

Metro McAllen currently has eight vacancies for bus drivers, which they're hoping to fill in the next 90 days.

