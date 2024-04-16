STC Starr County campus to host financial planning workshop for moms-to-be
The South Texas College Starr County campus in Rio Grande City will hold a financial planning workshop for soon-to-be moms.
The workshop is tailored to help pregnant women prepare for their babies. The workshop will allow the moms to learn about opening a savings accounts and adjusting their budget to accommodate their growing family.
"This resource will help them in knowing the benefits of having a savings account, and how it can help them in the future and not just saving it in their home and actually opening an account," Molina Healthcare Community Coordinator Deyanira Islas said.
Those interested do not need to sign up or call ahead, they can just walk in.
The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to Noon at the STC Starr County campus in Building J, Room 102.
For more information, call 956-638-8317.
