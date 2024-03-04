STHS Eddie's Safari Run/Walk to raise funds for the Capable Kids Foundation in McAllen

Looking for something fun to do this Spring Break and stay active?

South Texas Health System is getting ready for their Eddie's Safari run/walk.

STHS System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to give more details on how people can sign up to participate and how the funds raised will help the Capable Kids Foundation in McAllen.

The run/walk is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at the South Texas Children's Hospital in Edinburg.

To sign up, click here.