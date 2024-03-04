x

STHS Eddie's Safari Run/Walk to raise funds for the Capable Kids Foundation in McAllen

Monday, March 04 2024
By: Dina Herrera Garza

Looking for something fun to do this Spring Break and stay active?

South Texas Health System is getting ready for their Eddie's Safari run/walk.

STHS System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to give more details on how people can sign up to participate and how the funds raised will help the Capable Kids Foundation in McAllen.

The run/walk is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at the South Texas Children's Hospital in Edinburg.

To sign up, click here.

