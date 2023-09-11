x

Strong winds uproot neighborhood tree in Donna

49 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, September 11 2023 Sep 11, 2023 September 11, 2023 4:25 PM September 11, 2023 in News - Local

Strong winds uprooted a tree late Sunday afternoon, causing it to crash to the ground and landing on a house.

The owners of the home, located between Mile 12 and Mile 13, say the house was spared from any major damage, with the heaviest part of the tree falling on the yard.

The homeowners are now working to clear the debris.

