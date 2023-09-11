Strong winds uproot neighborhood tree in Donna
Strong winds uprooted a tree late Sunday afternoon, causing it to crash to the ground and landing on a house.
The owners of the home, located between Mile 12 and Mile 13, say the house was spared from any major damage, with the heaviest part of the tree falling on the yard.
The homeowners are now working to clear the debris.
More News
News Video
-
CBP holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville
-
8th Annual Causeway Run scheduled for Saturday
-
Strong winds uproot neighborhood tree in Donna
-
Monday, September 11, 2023: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
-
Enhancing parent-teacher communication may help improve misbehavior in Valley students
Sports Video
-
FIVE STAR PLAYS - WEEK THREE
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 Part 2
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 Part 1
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
-
PSJA North's Vechio committing to UTRGV football program represents new opportunities for...