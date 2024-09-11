Student of the Week: Israel Villarreal IV

A San Benito High School senior is going above and beyond in his studies.

With dreams of serving in the United States Navy, this young leader is already making a big impact as the head of several clubs in school.

Israel Villarreal, 17, takes great pride in being a leader.

"Currently, I'm involved with the student council, I'm the student council president for the year of 2024-2025. I'm also involved with NJROTC, where I'm the executive officer, which is second in command," Israel said.

As part of NJROTC, Israel is in charge of two drill teams.

But that's not all.

He's also the president of the Science National Honor Society and is a part of Leo's Club and Future Farmers of America.

"FFA has taught me a lot of responsibility, caretaking; it's not easy to raise a farm animal at all, it's super hard," Israel said.

His leadership skills have earned him several awards, including being selected for the NASA High School Aerospace Scholars program.

"To be selected was probably one of the greatest honors I've ever felt," Israel said.

Despite his full schedule, Israel also excels as a varsity cross-country runner.

That determination hasn't gone unnoticed by his teachers.

"Israel is a very hardworking student, he's a very intelligent student, and he's also a very caring student," San Benito High School AP Physics teacher Michelle Cowan said.

When it comes to his future, Israel has his eyes set on the United States Navy.

He says a big driving force behind his dreams is his family.

"My family, my father, 24 years of good service, my mother, having fought in Iraq as well. My grandfather as well, my great-grandfather, Joel Villarreal Sr., fought in the Korean War, so all of them I look up to," Israel said.

With goals of commissioning as a naval officer, Israel is determined to carry on his family's legacy.

Israel's passion and drive make him this week's Student of the Week.