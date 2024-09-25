Student of the Week: Lorena Cerda

A Progreso High School student has shown great success, not only in her academics but also in sports.

Despite facing adversity, Lorena Cerda has maintained a positive attitude, inspiring others with her resilience and determination.

It's easy to see what makes Cerda a standout student athlete.

"I do basketball, track, cross-country and volleyball," Cerda said.

Her love for sports started at a young age, first with track and field at the age four, and then basketball.

"I've been playing basketball since I was five-years-old, well for Progreso since the 6th grade, and I really enjoy it," Cerda said.

Cerda is not only a star athlete, she's also a leader.

She's the captain of the Lady Red Ant's basketball team, co-captain of cross-country and volley and, this year, she's aiming to be the captain for track and field.

"I found a passion for sports and I feel that it has built a great foundation for my character, and it has taught me to keep working hard and pushing through even when times get rough," Cerda said.

Cerda's love for sports also inspire her to help others.

She serves as the track and field coach-athlete liaison, and she's the lead student physical trainer.

"Physical well-being is just as important as mental well-being, and I am proud to say that I can help other student athletes just like me with their injuries," Cerda said.

But Cerda's dedication doesn't stop there.

She's also a unified partner volunteer, helping students with special needs participate in sports.

"I will go and assist them and help them get to their events and with their games," Cerda said. "I believe that every student deserves the same opportunities that I have, and so, I like helping them experience that as well."

Academically, Cerda is just as impressive with a 4.0 GPA.

This year, she'll be graduating from high school with an associate's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

"Lorena is a very unique student, she's very hardworking, very driven," Progreso Independent School District Athletic Director Ivan Gonzalez said. "She really is the definition of that perfect child that you want in your classroom, that perfect student, that's what Lorena is to anyone that meets her."

As for her future, Cerda has plans of pursuing a degree in Sports Medicine, all while keeping this motto in mind.

"This year my motto is 10/90, which means 10 percent of life is what happens to you, and 90 percent is how you deal with it," Cerda said.

Cerda's resilience and dedication make her this week's Student of the Week.