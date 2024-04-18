x

Students, staff at San Benito High School test negative for Tuberculosis

2 hours 45 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2024 Apr 18, 2024 April 18, 2024 11:27 AM April 18, 2024 in News - Local

According to the Cameron County Public Health Department, students and staff at San Benito High School who were tested for Tuberculosis came back negative.

Around 160 students and six staff members were tested for TB on April 8 after the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced someone at the school tested positive.

