Students, staff at San Benito High School test negative for Tuberculosis

According to the Cameron County Public Health Department, students and staff at San Benito High School who were tested for Tuberculosis came back negative.

Around 160 students and six staff members were tested for TB on April 8 after the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced someone at the school tested positive.