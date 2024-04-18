Students, staff at San Benito High School test negative for Tuberculosis
According to the Cameron County Public Health Department, students and staff at San Benito High School who were tested for Tuberculosis came back negative.
RELATED STORY: San Benito CISD conducts mass tuberculosis testing for high school students and staff members
Around 160 students and six staff members were tested for TB on April 8 after the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced someone at the school tested positive.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg woman sentenced to 18 years for killing husband
-
Volunteers needed for tree planting event in Mercedes
-
PVAS looking for adopters, fosters after McAllen animal hoarding suspects sign away...
-
Harlingen city commissioners votes to increase water, sewage rates
-
Students, staff at San Benito High School test negative for Tuberculosis
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring