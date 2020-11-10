Study: COVID-19 may increase risk of premature birth

The coronavirus may increase the risk of premature birth, according to a study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study included 3,912 children born to mothers who tested positive for COVID-19. About 12.9% of the children were born prematurely — higher than the nationwide average of 10.2%.

Pregnant women who test positive for COVID-19 are also at higher risk of death and other health problems than non-pregnant women who test positive for the virus.

Both studies were published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

