Su Salud Importa: Holistic Health Center ofrece tratamientos bioenergéticos para sanar enfermedades
En Su Salud Importa, la propietaria de Holistic Healthcare Center, Lupita Diaz, informa acerca de los tratamientos que ofrece por medio de la bioenergía para desechar los virus, bacterias, hongos, y parásitos que provocan enfermedades en el cuerpo.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
