Su Salud Importa: Holistic Health Center ofrece tratamientos bioenergéticos para sanar enfermedades

2 hours 50 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, August 24 2023 Aug 24, 2023 August 24, 2023 11:04 AM August 24, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Su Salud Importa, la propietaria de Holistic Healthcare Center, Lupita Diaz, informa acerca de los tratamientos que ofrece por medio de la bioenergía para desechar los virus, bacterias, hongos, y parásitos que provocan enfermedades en el cuerpo. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

