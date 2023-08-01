Su Salud Importa: The RGV Wound Doc emprende en nuevos proyectos para ayudar a la comunidad a prevenir complicaciones
En Su Salud Importa, el Dr. Rafael Rafols, de 'The RGV Wound Doc', visita nuestros estudios para informar sobre úlceras venosas, como se tratan y la importancia de abordar la causa de las úlceras para prevenir complicaciones.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
