x

Su Salud Importa: The RGV Wound Doc emprende en nuevos proyectos para ayudar a la comunidad a prevenir complicaciones

1 hour 11 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, August 01 2023 Aug 1, 2023 August 01, 2023 4:58 PM August 01, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

En Su Salud Importa, el Dr. Rafael Rafols, de 'The RGV Wound Doc', visita nuestros estudios para informar sobre úlceras venosas, como se tratan y la importancia de abordar la causa de las úlceras para prevenir complicaciones.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days