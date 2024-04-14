x

Sunday, April 14, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s

9 hours 22 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, April 14 2024 Apr 14, 2024 April 14, 2024 10:56 AM April 14, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days