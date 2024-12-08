x

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024: Morning showers with temperatures in the 60s

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024: Morning showers with temperatures in the 60s
1 hour 27 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, December 08 2024 Dec 8, 2024 December 08, 2024 11:03 AM December 08, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days