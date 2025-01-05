Sunday: Jan. 5, 2024: Temperatures dropping this week
Conditions will be warm and breezy on Sunday, Jan. 5, with highs reaching the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.
However, a cold front will enter on Sunday night, dropping our temperatures in time for the week.
Watch the video above for the full forecast.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
As cold front approaches, Palm Valley Animal Society asking for donations
-
Brownsville post office building to be renamed after fallen soldier
-
Former San Juan municipal court employee accused of fraud facing new charges
-
Former Rio Grande City commissioners sue to overturn term limits
-
Valley lawmakers officially sworn in
Sports Video
-
Day two highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated...
-
Day one highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Vaqueros defense shines in big win over Dallas Christian
-
UTRGV's Cliff Davis named Southland Conference Player of the Week