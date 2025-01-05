x

Sunday: Jan. 5, 2024: Temperatures dropping this week

Conditions will be warm and breezy on Sunday, Jan. 5, with highs reaching the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

However, a cold front will enter on Sunday night, dropping our temperatures in time for the week.

