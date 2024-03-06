Super Tuesday election results across the Valley
Channel 5 News is working to bring you up-to-date results for the March 5 primary elections.
All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the county.
Watch the video below to see the results of the Willacy County Democratic primary election.
Watch the video below for the results of the Democratic races for the Cameron County precinct one commissioner, Willacy County precinct one and two commissioners, the Cameron County and Willacy County tax assessors, and the Democratic and Republican races for the Cameron County Precinct 1 constable.
Watch the video below for the results of the U.S. House races in the Valley.
Watch the video below for the results of the Hidalgo County constable races.
Watch the video below for the results of the Republican chairs for Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy Counties, and the races for district judges in those counties.
