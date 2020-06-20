Surge at UTRGV COVID-19 testing sites prompts for more hires

Four University of Texas Rio Grande Valley coronavirus testing sites have reported a surge in demand for testing.

UT Health RGV Director Mike Patriarca says the centers went from having about 1,500 calls or inquiries a day to over 6,000.

Now, Patriarca says they are looking to add more providers to serve patients at the testing sites.

"The pressure we're trying to mitigate, or is really, in that volume of calls coming in as well as increasing capacity at the testing site," Patriarca said.

For more information on available positions at the sites, visit the UTRGV website.

For more information watch the video above.