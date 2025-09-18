Surveillance footage shows moments man attacks wife before shooting self outside Brownsville Police Station

Channel 5 News obtained video of the Brownsville Police Station parking lot shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday.

Ernesto Martinez Tagal, 37, died after shooting at his wife and then turning the gun on himself, according to previous reports.

The Brownsville Police Department previously said Tagal’s wife arrived to the station to file domestic violence charges against Tagal.

The video shows the woman getting out of a vehicle with a man who was accompanying her to the station.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man fatally shoots himself outside Brownsville Police Station, chief says

Police said Tagal was in the parking in another vehicle waiting for his wife to arrive. The video shows Tagal getting out of his car and firing a round at his wife and the unidentified man.

The man is seen running toward the street, and Tagal chasing after him with the gun pointed at the man.

The woman is then seen trying to run after them.

When Tagal sees her, he turns around and walks toward her, causing her to run into the police station for help.

Tagal then goes back to his car and turns the gun on himself.

Police confirmed that Tagal was arrested in 2023 on a family violence charge that was filed by his wife.