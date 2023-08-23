Suspect in 2021 Rio Grande City homicide indicted on murder charge after escaping to Mexico

A suspect in a fatal December 2021 shooting in Rio Grande City who fled to Mexico was arrested and indicted in connection with the homicide, according to Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez.

Ramirez announced the capture and indictment of Alfredo “El Diablo” Reyna in a Wednesday news release.

Reyna was one of two men wanted in connection with the Dec. 29, 2021 death of Sergio Sanchez, who police found unresponsive at a home on the 100 block of R. Corona Sr. Drive, according to a news release from the Rio Grande Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two suspects wanted in connection with Rio Grande City homicide

The news release said Sanchez was shot and suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

“After allegedly escaping to Mexico subsequent to the crime, Reyna has been successfully apprehended and is poised to confront the stern measures of our legal system,” Ramirez stated in the news release. “This crucial development marks substantial progress in our quest for justice on behalf of Mr. Sanchez and his family.”

A second suspect, Joel Velasquez Rios, remains on the run.