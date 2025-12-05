Suspect in DC pipe bomb case said to have confessed in interviews with investigators, AP sources say

A FBI explosive ordnance agent talks with a Prince William County Police officers as agents investigate a house where the FBI made an arrest in Woodbridge, Va., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of planting a pair of pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national parties in Washington on the eve of the U.S. Capitol attack confessed to the act during an hours-long interview with investigators, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Brian Cole Jr. spoke to law-enforcement officers for more than four hours after his arrest, a federal prosecutor, Charles Jones, said Friday during Cole's initial court appearance.

The prosecutor did not elaborate on what Cole said to investigators, but two people familiar with the matter told the AP he confessed to planting the devices on Jan. 5, 2021. Cole also indicated that he believed conspiracy theories around the 2020 election that President Donald Trump has insisted was stolen and expressed views supportive of Trump, said the people, who were not authorized to discuss by name an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The details add to a still-emerging portrait of the 30-year-old suspect from Woodbridge, Virginia, and it was not immediately clear what other information or perspectives he may have shared while cooperating with law enforcement following his arrest on Thursday.

U.S. Magistrate Moxila Upadhyaya ordered Cole to remain in jail. He did not enter a plea and is due back in court Dec. 15 for a detention hearing.

Cole, wearing a tan-colored jail uniform, answered a few routine questions from the magistrate during Friday's brief hearing. Relatives of Cole attended the hearing and called out words of encouragement as he was led out of the courtroom.

"We love you!" one shouted.

"We're here for you, baby," another said.

Defense attorney John Shoreman declined to comment on the charges after the hearing.

"We're in the very, very early stages," he said.

An FBI affidavit says investigators identified Cole as a suspect through analysis of credit card charges related to the purchase of pipe bomb components, information from cellphone towers and a license plate reader.

Nobody was hurt before the bombs were rendered safe, but the FBI has said both devices could have been lethal.

Federal authorities have not publicly disclosed any information about a possible motive or whether there is any connection to the attack on the Capitol the following day by Trump supporters.

The arrest marks the first time investigators have publicly identified a suspect in an act that has been an enduring mystery for nearly five years in the shadow of the violent Capitol attack.

Trump lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden but promoted conspiracy theories that Democrats stole the election from him. A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally near the White House.