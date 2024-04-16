Suspect in deadly Mission shooting identified, arraigned

Mission police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly Mission shooting.

Briaham Alexis Pena, 23, was arraigned on Tuesday and issued a $2 million bond. He is accused of shooting into a truck and killing 25-year-old Jose Cruz on April 8.

"Investigators worked thoroughly over the weekend to solve this crime" Mission Police Department Spokesperson Art Flores said.

Flores said Pena had crossed into Mexico after the shooting but was eventually apprehended and brought back to the United States through the port of entry at Rio Grande City.

RELATED STORY: Fatal shooting investigation underway in Mission

The shooting happened on west Expressway 83 near Dolores Del Rio Avenue.

Officers responded to shots fired and found a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with "multiple bullet holes". Police found Cruz inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Pena is being charged with murder and faces up to life in prison and a $10,000 fine.