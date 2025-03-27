Suspect in officer-involved shooting in San Benito identified

Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino held a press conference on Thursday to provide an update on an officer-involved shooting in San Benito.

Trevino said the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Lazaro Noe Ramirez. He was arraigned on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. His bond was set at $45,000.

The shooting occurred at the 2400 block of Birch Street on March 18 at around 1 a.m.

Trevino said a concerned citizen called police regarding an individual walking in the middle of the street. A deputy with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to the area and encountered the individual, identified as Ramirez.

As the deputy approached, he saw Ramirez was carrying a 9mm handgun, according to Trevino. The deputy gave several commands to Ramirez to drop the weapon, but Ramirez refused.

Trevino said for an unknown reason, Ramirez "steps into a certain area" and points the weapon at the deputy. The deputy discharges his firearm and strikes Ramirez in his stomach area once. Ramirez never fired his weapon.

"We don't know the reason why the individual pointed the weapon at the officer, but the officer did discharge his weapon and injure the subject," Trevino said.

The deputy rendered first aid and EMS arrived and transported Ramirez to a local hospital, according to Trevino. Ramirez was hospitalized for eight days.

"The deputy did make a note that he did smell a little bit of alcohol on him. We don't know if that played a role in this or not," Trevino said.

The deputy has been with the sheriff's office for about six years and was placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting. They returned to work on March 25, according to Trevino.

"One of the things you need to understand out there, when you point a weapon at one of our deputies or any law enforcement officer, they're going to respond back to defend themselves or any other party that might be in danger," Trevino said. "It's important to understand that if you point a weapon at an officer, they're going to defend themselves."

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office and Texas Rangers are currently leading investigation into the shooting.