Suspect in shooting near Santa Rosa stadium identified

A 46-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired near the Santa Rosa ISD Warrior Stadium, according to the city.

Adrian Vasquez Reyes faces a charge of deadly conduct in connection with the shooting, authorities said.

According to Santa Rosa Mayor Jaime Quiroga, deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of La Rucia Avenue and 11th Street Sunday at 10 p.m.

Reyes was found at the scene and placed under arrest.

No injuries or property damages were reported.

The city said there are no additional threats to the public in connection with the shooting.