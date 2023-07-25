Suspected drunk driver in fatal Edinburg crash identified

A 46-year-old driver remains hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a minivan and killing three people and hospitalizing a 10-year-old girl, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

Sheng Li Jiang is expected to face charges of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash.

Edinburg police Chief Jamie Aysala said in a Tuesday press conference that the driver was suspected of being drunk at the time of the crash.

“We suspect an impaired driver made a decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle and drive a 4,000 pound bullet into oncoming traffic that caused injuries to this family,” Ayala said. “Grave, fatal injuries to this family and young people."

Jiang is accused of being the driver in a Monday night crash at the 2200 block of South Jackson Road that killed three women who were all related.

Police say the driver of a black pickup truck — now identified as Jiang — veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a minivan that was driven by 50-year-old Luz Aurora Casado, according to a news release.

Casado died at the scene.

The occupants of the minivan included Casado’s mother — Maria Guadalupe Zavala Casado, 68 — and granddaughter — 2-year-old Elliena Santoy — who succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Casado’s niece — Shailey Rachel Martinez, 10, remains hospitalized in critical condition.