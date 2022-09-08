Suspects wanted in connection to drug drop-off at Weslaco H-E-B

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating after a “large number of narcotic bundles” were discovered inside a vehicle that was parked at the local H-E-B, the department stated in a news release.

Weslaco police were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to the parking lot of the H-E-B at 1004 North Texas Blvd. in reference to a suspicious vehicle, according to a news release

A man was seen dropping off the vehicle at the H-E-B before running away from it and getting picked up by a pickup truck, police said.

Detectives surveilling the scene saw a small black passenger car arrive and park next to the vehicle, where an unidentified male got out of the passenger side and approached the car.

The man then noticed the detectives approaching him and went back into the passenger car, leading to a short pursuit that ended due to heavy traffic in the area, police said.

“Investigators searched the vehicle left abandoned at the location as it was left open and later found what appeared to be a large number of narcotic bundles wrapped in black tape inside a red cooler,” the news release stated.

Those with information on the incident or urged to contact the Weslaco Police Criminal Investigations Division 956-968-8591, or Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477 for a reward of up to $1,000.