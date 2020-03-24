Tamaulipas announces new measures at international border crossings

The government of Tamaulipas announced Tuesday that health screenings will be implimented at 15 international crossings following the restriction of non-essential travel between U.S. and Mexico due to concerns about the coronavirus.

According to a news release from the Tamaulipas state government, during the following days 250 people will be monitoring those who enter Mexico by “taking their body temperature, applying antibacterial gel and applying a survey to identify possible risk cases.”

The measures will be taken in the pedestrian, vehicle, cargo transport, and line bus accesses, according to the news release.