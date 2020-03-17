Tamaulipas confirms first case of COVID-19
Tampico, Tamaulipas — The Tamaulipas state government announced Monday that a 55-year-old man who worked at the port of Tampico had contracted the coronavirus.
According to a news release published by the Tamaulipas state government, a 55-year-old man, who is originally from Malaysia, tested positive. He worked at the port of Tampico.
The State Public Health Laboratory in Tamaulipas conducted the test. The Instituto de Diagnóstico y Referencia Epidemiológicos confirmed the results.
Gloria Molina Gamboa, the Tamaulipas secretary of health, said that after the man tested positive “the biosecurity protocol was activated.” The government conducted follow-up visits with a person who lived with the man and people who the man had contact with.
The man remains in isolation, according to the news release.
