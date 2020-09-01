TEA rewards teachers with pay raise amid pandemic

Teachers have shown how even during the pandemic, their commitment to their students stands strong.

The Texas Education Agency has rewarded good teachers from rural, under-performing or poorer school districts with better pay.

"As a teacher you are often making less money than other bachelor degree professions out there," said Grace Wu, director for strategic compensation for the TEA.

Wu explains the Teacher Incentive Allotment Program passed during the last legislative session in Austin, and was created to reward the best teachers with a pay increase. The program would give more students a chance to be taught by high-performing teachers.

26 school districts in Texas received this funding allotment, including three Rio Grande Valley school district like Brownsville ISD, La Joya ISD and San Perlita ISD.

In order to qualify for this incentive program, the TEA through Texas Tech University, analyze the performance reports completed by fellow teachers and student progress reports. From there, the TEA will gauge how much bonus money will be given to school districts that qualify.

During the last spring semester, more than 3,000 teachers in Texas received nearly $40 million in additional funding due to teacher and student performance.

