Teen charged with pointing a gun at woman holding an infant

A teen is behind bars on charges of aggravated assault after police say he pointed a gun at a woman holding an infant.

Luis Alberto Saavedra, 17, was taken into custody on Friday at around midnight. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 1100 block of Central Blvd., where witnesses told police a red Camaro was in the area when two rounds were fired.

“Officers then made contact with victims, they advised the driver of a red Camaro had pointed a gun at them while one of the victims was holding an infant in her arms,” according to a news release.

Another call of shots fired was reported at the 500 block of W. Washington with the same vehicle description and male shooter, the release stated. An officer located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Saavedra, eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

“While conducting a custodial search, officers located Xanax inside Saavedra’s pants pocket,” the release stated.

Saavedra was arraigned on multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and endangering a child. Bond as set at $41,500.