Teen identified in deadly Brownsville crash
A teen was identified as the victim in a deadly three vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Brownsville.
The crash happened at the 600 block of Frontage Road, near Paredes Line Road, on Saturday at around 10 p.m.
Ismael Cervantes, 18, from Brownsville, was identified as the motorcyclist that died as a result of the crash.
Two other vehicles were also involved, but it has not been reported how many occupants were inside and if they sustained any injuries.
Police have not said if any charges will be filed.
