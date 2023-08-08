Teen suspect charged in Edinburg nightclub shooting

The 17-year-old suspect in the El Antro Nightclub shooting in Edinburg was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on a charge of attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons.

Samuel Lopez's bond was set at $3.5 million.

The shooting occurred at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, at the nightclub located at 5120 Raul Longoria Road in rural Edinburg.

Seven people were hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds in the shooting, according to previous reports.

Investigators with the sheriff's office were able to obtain surveillance footage that showed the suspect, later identified as Lopez, driving away from the scene.

Investigators released those images on social media and a concerned citizen contacted the sheriff's office and was able to identify the suspect, according to the arrest report.

The citizen, who wished to remain anonymous, gave investigators an address of where they could find Lopez. The citizen also identified the vehicle as belonging to Lopez's mother, according to the arrest record.

Investigators arrived at the 3200 block of San Felipe Street in San Juan where they observed the suspect vehicle in front of the residence, according to the arrest record.

After obtaining witness statements and physical evidence at the crime scene, investigators were able to demonstrate probable cause to show Lopez as the suspect, according to the arrest report

The victims of the shooting have been identified. Their names are listed below: