Ten more Hidalgo County residents test positive for coronavirus, seven more released from isolation

Hidalgo County announced on Wednesday that 10 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 467.

The new cases include three Mission residents, two Edinburg residents, two from McAllen, two from Weslaco and a female only identified as being under the age of 20, according to a county news release.

Officials also announced seven more people were released from isolation. The total number of people who have reportedly been released is now 264.

Twelve patients remain hospitalized, including three in intensive care. There are 518 tests pending results.