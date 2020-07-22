Tesla picks Austin, Texas area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla picks Austin, Texas area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County order recommends modified business hours of operation
-
South Padre Island hosts a blood and census drive
-
'Pooling' coronavirus tests may speed up results, reduce workload for labs
-
Online driver's education courses available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
-
Food Bank RGV holds mobile food drive in Harlingen