Texas 10 most wanted fugitive captured in Donna, DPS says

A Texas 10 most wanted fugitive was captured in Donna on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Eric Munoz, who has affiliations with the Tango Blast Valluco gang, was arrested by state agents.

Munoz had been wanted since Oct. 25, 2020, when an arrest warrant was issued for a parole violation.

Munoz was convicted in 2011 for a number of offenses in Hidalgo County. He was released on parole in 2014 before being convicted again for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to DPS. He was released on parole again in 2017.

DPS says since the arrest didn't stem from tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, the award of up to $7,500 will not be paid.