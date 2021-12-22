Texas attorney general urges border wall construction

Another court battle is brewing between the state's attorney general and the Biden administration.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking a federal court to order the Biden administration to immediately resume border wall construction.

READ THE COMPLAINT HERE

The lawsuit claims the administration violated federal law when it stopped the Department Of Homeland Security from spending the money that Congress set aside to build the wall.

"This congressionally-approved border wall will help law enforcement along the border and restore order to our state,” Paxton said in a statement.

Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced the construction of a state funded border wall in Starr County.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott debuts start of construction of Texas border wall in Starr County