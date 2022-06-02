UPDATE: Escaped convicted murderer killed in officer-involved shooting

Gonzalo Artemio Lopez. Photo credit: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

UPDATE: TDCJ escapee Gonzalo Lopez was killed in an officer involved shooting late Thursday night, according to officials.

According to TDJC Chief of Staff Jason Clark, law enforcement in Atascosa County spotted the truck Lopez was suspected of driving and pursued him. After Lopez crashed, he exited the vehicle with a firearm and engaged followers, causing officers to fire back, killing him.

No officers were injured.

Read the earlier version of the story below:

Five people were found dead and authorities believe their deaths may be linked to a convicted murderer who escaped from a prison transport bus last month, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was being transported to a medical appointment on May 12 in a caged area of the bus when he escaped in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston when he escaped.

Authorities have been searching for him since.

“While investigating leads inside the search perimeter, law enforcement agencies received a call from an individual who had become concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative,” the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Thursday. “Law enforcement officers responded to the residence and discovered the bodies of two adults and three children.”

A 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate number DPV4520 was missing from the residence, the department said.

“It is believed that escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, may be driving the vehicle and may be armed,” the department stated.

Lopez was convicted of killing a Weslaco man in 2005 and attempted capital murder in Webb County.

A press conference on the investigation is set for Thursday night. It will be livestreamed in this article and in our KRGV Facebook page.