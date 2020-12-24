Texas deputy killed, police chief injured when struck by car
RIESEL, Texas (AP) - A sheriff's deputy was killed and a small-town police chief was injured when a car struck them as they aided a motorist on a Central Texas roadside.
The incident happened about 2 p.m. Friday on Texas 6 near Riesel (REE'-zuhl), about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Waco. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a Falls County sheriff's deputy and Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow were helping a motorist when another car hydroplaned on the rain-slick highway and slid into the officers.
DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard says the deputy was dead at the scene of the crash, while Krumnow was airlifted to a Waco hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car involved also was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The deputy's identity wasn't immediately released.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
