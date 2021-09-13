Texas experiencing shortage in veterinarians, local vet says

Texas is experiencing a shortage in veterinarians, and one Valley vet says it's due to a lack of veterinary schools and a competitive market.

Dr. Noel Ramirez of the Ram Spay and Neuter Wellness in McAllen says that the need for vets in the state is so great, he drives two hours away once a week to care for animals in another county.

"Veterinarians are spread pretty thin and so somebody's going to have to suffer," Dr. Ramirez said, adding that it's more competitive to get into veterinary medicine than to get into medical school.

The shortage affects all kinds of animals, not just pets.

Joe Paschal with the Texas Agrilife Extension says ranchers have had to adapt, often calling a vet only for an emergency.

Watch the video above for the full story.