Texas nonprofit launches free sexual healthcare program for LGBTQ community

A new statewide program aims to provide the LGBTQ community with comprehensive sexual health services.

The program, launched by the nonprofit group Texas Health Action, was designed to help people in the LGBTQ community find information they need.

Harlingen resident Steven James Cano, who works for the Valley Aids Council, says growing up, he put himself in dangerous situations without knowing.

“We’re not really taught LGBTQ exclusive comprehensive science-based education,” Cano said. “As a gay male, HIV is very prevalent.”

Telekind is a virtual resource for at-home sexual healthcare and gender-affirming services, according to its website. They also offer HIV prevention and management information, including access to lab testing and medications.

The site launched last month and is available statewide for those 18 and older, but right now they’re targeting the Rio Grande Valley and offering information in Spanish.

“The majority of people who have new diagnoses of HIV are the Black and Hispanic population,” said Telekind clinician WH Harris. “So, the Black and brown communities that are typically uninsured, unfunded.”

Visit mytelekind.org for more information.