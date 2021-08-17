Texas requests more mortuary trailers
Due to the surge in cases of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, state officials have ordered five more mortuary trailers that will be kept in San Antonio and then deployed to cities as needed.
Hidalgo County had three trailers last year in Weslaco and mission along with two county-owned morgue trailers.
