x

Texas requests more mortuary trailers

2 hours 58 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, August 17 2021 Aug 17, 2021 August 17, 2021 5:49 PM August 17, 2021 in News - AP Texas Headlines
By: KRGV Staff

Due to the surge in cases of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, state officials have ordered five more mortuary trailers that will be kept in San Antonio and then deployed to cities as needed.

Hidalgo County had three trailers last year in Weslaco and mission along with two county-owned morgue trailers.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days