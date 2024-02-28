Texas secretary of state encourages young people to vote during UTRGV visit

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson is working to get out the young vote.

On Tuesday, Nelson took time to explain the voting process during a visit to UTRGV.

Nelson said voter turnout is low in south Texas, and she hopes young voters will change that.

“Young people have busy lives, and they may not understand the importance,” Nelson said. “And we are trying to inform young people that their vote is important, and it does count."

More information about how to vote is available online or by calling 1-800-252-8683.