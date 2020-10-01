Texas State looks to sweep App State

Texas State (15-9, 8-5) vs. Appalachian State (13-11, 7-6)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State seeks revenge on Texas State after dropping the first matchup in San Marcos. The teams last met on Jan. 11, when the Bobcats outshot Appalachian State from the field 53.8 percent to 37.8 percent and made six more 3-pointers on the way to the 82-57 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Appalachian State's Justin Forrest has averaged 18.6 points while Isaac Johnson has put up 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Nijal Pearson has averaged 19.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while Isiah Small has put up eight points and 6.5 rebounds.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 39.2 percent of the 153 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 38 over the last five games. He's also converted 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Texas State is 0-7 when it allows at least 68 points and 15-2 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

STREAK SCORING: Texas State has won its last four road games, scoring 75.5 points, while allowing 63 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season and just seven times per game over their last three games.

