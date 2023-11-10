Texas state parks to receive $1 billion in funding following passage of Proposition 14

Texas is unique in that 95% percent of land is privately owned.

Places like the Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco are publicly owned. It’s one of three state parks in the Rio Grande Valley.

Now, the passage of Proposition 14 makes more money available for the purchase of more state parks.

Under Proposition 14, Texas is setting aside $1 billion from the state rainy day fund into a trust that can be used to buy new state park land.

