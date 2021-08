Texas Supreme Court denies Democrats' request to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott's veto of Legislature's funding

By: By Cassandra Pollock and James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Supreme Court on Jan. 15, 2020. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribu

The Texas Supreme Court on Monday denied a request from a group including more than 60 House Democrats, the House Democratic Caucus and several state employees asking the justices to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott’s veto of legislative funding in the upcoming biennium.

Abbott vetoed the funding, which effects the salaries and benefits of some 2,100 state employees, in June after House Democrats walked out during the final days of the legislative session in May and killed two of his priority bills on elections and changing the state’s bail system.

