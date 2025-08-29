Texas Workforce Commission awards grant to Edinburg CISD health sciences programs

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District health science students are getting more hands-on experience thanks to a $350,000 grant.

Sophia Morrin is a health science student at Edinburg CISD. She is a part of the phlebotomy program. She chose to be a part of the medical field because of her mom.

Morrin will have the tools she needs to succeed in whatever medical profession she chooses thanks to a JET Grant from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The money is going toward the school district's health science program.

"It's going to give them the confidence, going into a job, that they've worked with the greatest and latest technology in the health industry," CTE Director Richard Valdez said.

Valdez says the money was used to buy new training tools and equipment. Among the new tools, 12 new life-like and interactive mannequins.

"It allows the students to literally digest any organ in the human body, they put on googles, actually simulate with a simulation scalpel, more like an iPad, pencil or tablet pencil, and make the incision," Valdez said.

Morrin says she feels challenged with the new tools but is excited to try them out.

"Trying new things is always going to be scary, but it's okay when we have great teachers and great equipment," Morrin said.

Morrin's next step is to get her phlebotomy certification. She feels confident the tools she's being given will help her reach that goal.