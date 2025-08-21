TexasWorks, Premier High School hold ribbon cutting for new campus in McAllen

New opportunities for adult learners in the Rio Grande Valley as a new campus opens in McAllen.

TexasWorks and Premier High School held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning. TexasWorks has more than 40 campuses across Texas.

TexasWorks Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Camarena says their new McAllen campus is the first of its kind in the area. It provides tuition-free programs for both adults and high school students.

"We're really opening up these doors and in a way that is accessible, that is really treating adults with dignity, with respect and helping balance their lives that they have outside of school. We have rep services that include a life coach, we have childcare services, provide transportation and numerous other options to just help ease any burden and barriers so that adults can be successful," Camarena said.

In addition to helping adults earn a diploma, the program trains students in high-demand fields like welding, drone technology and aviation.

The new campus is located at 2400 Daffodil Avenue.