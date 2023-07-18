The Heartbreaker Gears Up For Title Bout

WESLACO – The “Heartbreaker” is hammering away at the bags in preparation for his bout against Colombian Oscar Escandon. It’ll be the first time Figueroa, who is 16-0, fights for a belt.

The vacant WBA intercontinental belt is on the line.

"You just got to take it as any other fight,” said Figueroa. “I’m just excited to fight and get in there, the titles, the accolades that come with it, I don’t really care. I just want to get in there and fight.”

The September 30th, 10-round bout against Escandon will be one of his toughest matches on paper.

Escandon is an experienced fighter with a 24-5 record. The Colombian fought in the 2004 Olympics and has been an interim champion on the pro level.

“These guys have the experience, they have the grit, they have the capability to last your punches and keep on going in the later rounds.”

This will be Figueroa’s second fight in two months. In early August, he defeated Luis Roy Suarez Cruz by technical knockout.

11 of Figueroa’s 16 wins have been by TKO, including his last three.

“My shoulder has been healthy since my last fight and as you can see, when my shoulders are healthy, they’re impressive.”

Figueroa’s bout will take place in California on a televised Premier Boxing Champions card.