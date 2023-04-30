The latest on power restorations in the Valley

There are still around 29,000 customers in the Valley without power and less than 5,000 without power for those with Magic Valley.

The latest from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board says that 139 customers now pending restoration.

Brownsville PUB also said that they're working to replace 3 poles along Padre Highway. This is expected to cause a service interruption for customers of over a dozen streets in the area.

The latest from AEP as to when customers can expect their power restoration.

Residents of Edinburg, Mission and Pharr should have power back on by 10 p.m Sunday, and McAllen residents can expect to have their homes restored by noon tomorrow.

If you'd like to report an outage for your home or business, call your utility provider.

The numbers and websites are:

AEP: 1-866-223-8508 or report an outage on their website.

Magic Valley: 1-866-225-5683 or report an outage on their website.

BPUB: (956) 983-6300 or visit their webiste assist.brownsville-pub.com