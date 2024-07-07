The latest on Tropical Storm Beryl's path

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the entire Rio Grande Valley is out of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Beryl.

Beryl is forecast to become a hurricane Sunday as it heads toward the middle Texas coast.

While the entire Valley is now out of the forecast cone for Beryl, we will still feel some of the storm's effects starting Sunday.

A hurricane watch, tropical storm warning, and storm surge watch are all in effect at the coast.

An advisory issued Saturday evening from the National Hurricane Center afternoon says Tropical Storm Beryl had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour.

Tropical storm force winds of 39 to 57 mph are possible along the immediate coastline (South Padre Island, Port Isabel, Port Mansfield) Sunday evening and night. Winds should be gone by Monday morning.

It might be a little breezy in Cameron and Willacy counties on Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours, but nothing near hurricane force.

“I wouldn't say we're dodging the bullet, I'd say we're being grazed by it,” First 5 Weather Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith said.

