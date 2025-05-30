Facing the Fury: Cooking without power
When a hurricane hits, you’ll want to have supplies, food and water.
But how do you prepare meals for your family when there's no electricity?
Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez released a cookbook with quick and delicious recipes are specifically designed for emergencies when we find ourselves without power. Also included is information on alternative fuels and safety tips to better prepare.
Check out the cookbook here, or call 956-318-2600.
Watch the video above for the full story.
