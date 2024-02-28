The McAllen Police Department prepares for hiring event
Are you looking for a new and exciting career?
The McAllen Police Department is looking to hire police officers, and they're getting ready for a hiring event.
Lt. Joel Morales sits with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to give more details about what qualifications are needed to become an officer and how to apply with their department.
The deadline to apply for the entrance exam is Wednesday, March 6. To sign up, visit mcallen.net/jobs.
