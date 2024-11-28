x

The Picnic at Peñitas, parque de diversión familiar, food trucks y comida local

2 hours 37 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, November 28 2024 Nov 28, 2024 November 28, 2024 12:03 PM November 28, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos visita Leonor Garza, dueña de Picnic Peñitas. Conversamos sobre su negocio de comida local, su food truck y parque de diversión familiar.

Red: 

Web

Facebook

(956) 662-8782

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

